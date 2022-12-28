Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents 'Respect: Film in Concert'

Erica Hobbs

Detroit’s rich musical history and talent spans a range of genres, and Detroiters will have the opportunity to experience two of them combined Wednesday with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s world premiere of “RESPECT: Film in Concert.” The evening will feature a screening of “Respect,” the 2021 MGM biopic about Detroit native and Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, with a live orchestra accompaniment, conducted by Anthony Parnther.

“No other city has the connection to this story that Detroit does, and the Detroit Symphony is one of the best in the country,” said Jessica Slais, the DSO’s creative director of popular and special programming. “To bring this alive for the first time is a really special event. Even if you haven’t seen the movie, what an incredible way to experience a movie about music for the first time.”

Starring Jennifer Hudson and directed by Liesl Tommy, “Respect” follows Franklin’s life from her childhood in Detroit singing in her father’s church choir to her rise to international fame in Los Angeles. It features 30 Franklin songs plus an orchestral film score by Kris Bowers.

In addition to the traditional orchestra, the performance will feature expanded rhythm and horn sections to incorporate the instrumentation used in the original Franklin recordings.

“It’s kind of like a rhythm section, a horn section and a string section,” Parnther said. “We’ve combined all of those, and we’ll be able to sort of seamlessly move between all those different songs, and all of those different genres and all of those different styles.”

While it is not unusual for orchestras to present live film accompaniments, including the DSO’s recent performance of “Home Alone,” the music in those movies is often completely orchestral. “Respect” presents the added challenge of having to sync with the on-screen singers, especially to well-known songs.

“It’s not just the underscore… where if you’re a little bit off, it’s probably not going to go wrong,” Slais said, “but if you’re off accompanying ‘Respect,’ the song, with words, everyone’s going to know.”

Parnther said they have a number of tools to accomplish the feat. One of them is technology that displays animated, multi-colored “streamers” and pops on a small screen next to the conductor to mark cues and tempos. The musicians will also have metronomic click tracks in their ears, a pulse that indicates the tempo of each piece.

“It’s a pretty complicated process honestly,” he said.

“RESPECT” will be the DSO debut for Parnther, a multi-talented musician who specializes in conducting music for film and television. Four of the films Parnther recently conducted are on the short list for Best Original Score for next year’s Academy Awards, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Devotion” and “Nope.”

Parnther did not conduct the original “Respect” film but knows Bowers and has conducted his music before. He is also a huge fan of Franklin and the movie and said the orchestra amplifies the film-going experience.

“The actors aren’t coming in and reprising their roles right in front of you, but the one thing that can be done live is we can remove the music and put the music right there in the room with the film,” he said. “It’s a really spectacular experience.”

The DSO’s “RESPECT: Film in Concert”

7:30 p.m., Jan. 4

Orchestra Hall in the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center

3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Tickets start at $48. For details visit www.dso.org.

“Respect” is rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material and smoking.