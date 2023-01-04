Artist Spotlight: sillygirlcarmen

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: sillygirlcarmen, Carmen Johnson

Genre: Electronic music

History: Before she was a DJ, Johnson worked as a model, and was signed to major agencies when she was just 14, according to her bio. These days she's more focused on being an electronic music DJ and regularly performs at clubs around town as well as big events like the Charivari Detroit Music festival. Over the summer DJ Mag listed her as one of the "12 emerging artists you need to hear this August," saying she is "the real deal." "You can’t say you’re a Motor City DJ and not be so, as you wouldn’t last a second," writes editor Bruce Tantum.

The latest: Now, sillygirlcarmen has a standing gig hosting the "Hear Here" series the first Thursday of every month at SPKRBOX, a small club in Detroit's Capitol Park (formerly Urban Bean). The night starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $10. She'll be joined by DJs Donavan Glover, Thay and Dream Beach spinning house, Detroit tech, R&B and soul. SPKRBOX is at 200 Grand River in Detroit. Learn more about Sillygirlcarmen at introducingcarmen.com.

Melody Baetens