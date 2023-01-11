Artist Spotlight: Slowfoot

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Slowfoot

Sound: Rock with blues, soul and jam band elements

Lineup: Frank Grimaldi, guitar and vocals; Kris Greig, bass; Peter Zajicek, keys; Mike Conley, guitar; Tony DiDio, drums.

History: The band has performed around town at a variety of venues including Bachelor One in Keego Harbor, the Crofoot in Pontiac and the Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak. In late 2022, the band released the 11-track album "Something Good." Also late last year, Slowfoot also came out with a music video for the driving, roadhouse-style song "Day Job," which is on YouTube.

Next: Slowfoot performs live Friday night at Billy's Tip N' Inn, 6707 Highland in White Lake Township. They're scheduled to start playing 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The casual venue has a full bar and kitchen with dishes like barbecue, pasta and award-winning fish and chips. Hear the band on most streaming platforms and keep up to date with them on their website, linktr.ee/slowfoot.

Melody Baetens