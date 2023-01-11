Eric Church headed to Metro Detroit for summertime concert

Country music superstar Eric Church has lined up a June 23 date at Pine Knob, the singer's camp announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday to members of Church's fan club, the Church Choir.

Joining Church at the Pine Knob show will be Ashley McBryde and the Red Clay Strays. They're part of a rotating cast of openers that will join Church throughout his 27-date Outsiders Revival Tour, which kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps Sept. 30 in Tampa.

Church, 45, was one of the headliners of 2022's Faster Horses festival. He also performed at Little Caesars Arena in Jan. 2022.

Church's most recent album, "Heart & Soul," was released in 2021.

