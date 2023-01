Madonna announces Detroit date on 40th anniversary Celebration Tour

Madonna is coming home.

The pop megastar will perform her first local concert in eight years when she plays at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 5 as part of her Celebration Tour, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27. Members of Madonna's fan club will have access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 23. Citi card holders will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 24.

Madonna's Celebration Tour, marking the 40th anniversary of the Michigan-born singer's self-titled debut album, kicks off July 15 in Vancouver. The tour will hit 35 cities around the globe and is set to wrap Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.

The show will be Madonna's first local concert since she played Joe Louis Arena on her Rebel Heart Tour in Oct. 2015. It will also mark her Little Caesars Arena debut.

The singer's Madame X Tour in 2019 skipped the Motor City.

Madonna's Celebration Tour North American dates:

July 15: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

July 18: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

July 22: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center)

July 25: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

July 27: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

July 30: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

Aug. 2: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Aug. 5: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Aug. 7: Pittsburgh, Penn. (PPG Paints Arena)

Aug. 9: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

Aug. 13: Toronto, Ont. (Scotiabank Arena)

Aug. 19: Montreal, QC (Centre Bell)

Aug. 23-24: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

Aug. 30 – Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Sept. 2: Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)

Sept. 5: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Sept. 7: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

Sept. 9: Miami, Fla. (Miami-Dade Arena)

Sept. 13: Houston, Tex. (Toyota Center)

Sept. 18: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

Sept. 21: Austin, Tex. (Moody Center ATX)

Sept. 27: Los Angeles, Calif. (Crypto.com Arena)

Oct. 4: San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

Oct. 7: Las Vegas, Nev. (T-Mobile Arena)

