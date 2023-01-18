Artist Spotlight: Dirk Kroll Band

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Dirk Kroll Band

Lineup: Dirk Kroll, guitar and vocals; Ray Goodman, guitar; David Roof, bass guitar; George Canterbury, keyboards; Paul Price, drums; Marci Feldman, vocals. David Uricek will play bass with the band this weekend.

Sound: Rock and roll, with a little pop and blues.

History: Songwriter Kroll released a few albums over the past several years, and has been nominated for many Detroit Music Award for his efforts. In 2020 and 2021 he won the DMA for Outstanding Rock Songwriter. The most recent release for the group are the songs "Trouble" and "Angry Girl."

The latest: The Dirk Kroll band performs at 7:30 p.m. Sat. in Royal Oak at Edo Ramen restaurant, which serves a variety of Asian dishes including sushi, noodles and Filipino cuisine. Learn more about the band and hear the music at thedirkkrollband.com.

Melody Baetens