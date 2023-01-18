MUSIC

Seal announces Detroit concert as part of 2023 tour

Concert will mark singer's first area appearance in seven years.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
British pop singer Seal will perform May 21 at Detroit's Fox Theatre as part of his North American tour celebrating his first two albums, 1991's self-titled "Seal" and 1994's "Seal II," the performer's camp has announced.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 27 via Ticketmaster channels.

British singer Seal performs at the Rock in Rio music festival on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The "Crazy" and "Kiss From a Rose" hitmaker will be joined by special guests the Buggles.

The Detroit show is part of a 25-date jaunt that kicks off April 25 in Phoenix and wraps June 12 in Seattle.

The show will mark Seal's first area appearance since an Aug. 2016 performance at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

