Artist Spotlight: Downtown Deuce

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Downtown Deuce, or Keith John

Sound: Hip-hop, pop, R&B

History: Downtown Deuce is a Detroit native with a rich musical history. His grandfather was Little Willie John, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and an R&B star in the 1950s and '60s. He was the first to record the song "Fever." Downtown Deuce's uncle Keith John performed as Stevie Wonder's lead background vocalist for more than 30 years. John said his grandfather, uncle and his father, Kevin John, have been his biggest musical inspirations.

The latest: The singer and songwriter creates songs and content for the Detroit Pistons, most recently "Destination: Restoration" a hip-hop anthem that he created with producer Imani Pressley. He worked with video editor Carl Collins and Brandon Smith, CEO of Star Factory Artist Development, where he records all his music and works as a vocal producer and engineer. DJ Chachi plays Downtown Deuce's song at every Detroit Pistons home game at Little Caesars Arena.

Next: He's working on his next song for the Detroit Pistons, and is also building a website. In the meantime, learn more on social media @DowntownDeuce or at the Star Factory website, starfactoryad.com/i-want-to-record.

Melody Baetens