Let's go girls! Shania Twain headlining Faster Horses 10th anniversary

Shania Twain will headline the 10th anniversary of Faster Horses country music festival this summer alongside the Zac Brown Band and Luke Bryan, promoters announced Wednesday.

Passes for the three-day country music festival, July 14-16 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10. General admission passes are $249 and VIP packages start at $399.

Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, Mike., Blanco Brown and more will round out the lineup of the fest, which over the last decade has become a summertime staple on the Michigan concert calendar and is affectionately referred to by organizers as a "three day hillbilly sleepover."

Warren Zeiders, Kameron Marlowe, Chris Cagle, Kylie Morgan, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Mackenzie Carpenter, George Birge, John Morgan, Ashland Craft, Madeline Edwards, Mackenzie Porter, Chayce Beckham, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, Lauren Watkins, Vivienne Artur, Ben Burgess and Faster Horses' resident DJ, Dee Jay Silver, will also perform at the festival.

Faster Horses routinely attracts around 40,000 cowboy hat and boot wearing festivalgoers. The 2022 edition featured headliners Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw.

Twain, who was born in Windsor and whose first album in six years "Queen of Me" is due out Feb. 3, announced her tour in October, but no Michigan date was included. The 57-year-old superstar will be making her Faster Horses debut.

Zac Brown Band previously headlined Faster Horses in 2019.

Luke Bryan played the inaugural Faster Horses in 2013, and returned in 2017.

