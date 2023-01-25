Young string players compete at Sphinx finals concert

Talented string players will compete for nearly $100,000 in prizes at the annual Sphinx Competition finals concert Saturday evening at Orchestra Hall inside the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit

Held annually in Detroit, the Sphinx Competition offers young Black and Latinx classical string players a chance to compete, get guidance from internationally known judges and enjoy the benefits of mentorship from established professional musicians.

Saturday's audience will hear the finalist perform with the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Kalena Bovell, an assistant conductor at the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. In addition, Bovell will lead the ensemble in performing "Danse Negre" by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

The seniors will vie for cash prices including the top award of the Robert Frederick Smith Prize and $50,000. The top prize for the junior division is $10,000 and solo performance opportunities. Audience members can cast their votes via text message to help select an "audience choice" winner in the junior and senior division.

Saturday's concert is 7:30-9:30 p.m. and general admission tickets are $5-$20. Orchestra Hall and the Fisher Music Center is at 3711 Woodward. Visit dso.org for tickets. The competition will also be livestreamed at sphinxmusic.org/live-stream.

The 25th Anniversary Tour for the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra continues Sunday with a performance with Exigence Vocal Ensemble at Hill Auditorium, 835 North University in Ann Arbor. Tito Muñoz will conduct along with conductor and Exigence Vocal Ensemble music director Eugene Rogers and soprano Aundi Marie Moore.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. concert start at $14 at ums.org.