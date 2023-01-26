John Mayer bringing solo acoustic tour to Little Caesars Arena
Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 3.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic tour to Little Ceasars Arena on March 22, venue officials announced Wednesday.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 1, and registration for pre-sale tickets is now open at John Mayer's website.
The tour marks the first time the 45-year-old Grammy winner has embarked on a solo acoustic outing. The 19-date tour launches March 11 in Newark, NJ and wraps April 14 in Los Angeles.
Mayer's last area concert was an Aug. 2019 date at Little Caesars Arena.
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama