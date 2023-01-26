Movement Festival announces partial lineup with Underworld, Moodymann

Belgium's Charlotte de Witte and British electronic collective Underworld are among the headliners of this year's Movement festival, organizers announced Thursday.

They lead a partial lineup announcement of 21 artists who will perform at the Memorial Day festival, May 27-29 in Detroit's Hart Plaza.

Tickets for the festival — $259 plus fees for the weekend or $119 plus fees for daily general admission, or $359 plus fees for the weekend or $159 plus fees for daily VIP — are now on sale through Movement's website.

Moodymann is making his first Movement appearance since 2013. Also signed up for duty are Carl Craig, Caribou, TSHA, DJ Seinfeld, Ela Minus, Giorgia Angiuli, LSDXOXO, DJ SPFDJ, Masters at Work (Louie Vega and Kenny Dope), Robert Hood, Green Velvet, DJ Minx, FJAAK, Surgeon, Klangkuenstler, Chris Liebing, Dom Dolla and John Summit performing back to back, and Derrick Carter and Mark Farina performing back to back.

Last year's Movement festival — a return after the annual event missed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — featured Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer, Jeff Mills, LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, 2 Chainz, Icewear Vezzo and many more.

