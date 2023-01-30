Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper bringing 'Freaks on Parade' tour to Pine Knob

The freaks come out at night, and sometimes they tour together, too.

The dastardly duo of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will perform at Pine Knob on Sept. 5 as part of their dual Freaks on Parade tour, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets for the outing, which will also feature openers Ministry and Filter, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Citi card holders can access pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The month long, 19-date Zombie/ Cooper tour launches Aug. 24 in Dallas and wraps Sept. 24 in Phoenix.

Zombie and Cooper both last visited Metro Detroit in Sept. 2021 when they played Pine Knob, then-DTE Energy Music Theatre, a week apart — Zombie as the headliner of Riff Fest and Cooper on his tour behind his album "Detroit Stories."

The Detroit-born Cooper, who turns 75 on Saturday, is the subject of a new unauthorized biography, "Alice Cooper at 75," by Detroit rock journalist Gary Graff. The book is now available in stores.

Rob Zombie/ Alice Cooper 2023 Freaks on Parade tour:

Aug. 24: Dallas, Tex. (Dos Equis Pavilion)

Aug. 26: Tampa, Fla. (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Aug. 27: West Palm Beach, Fla. (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)

Aug. 29: Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)

Aug. 30: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater)

Sept. 1: Tinley Park, Ill. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)

Sept. 2: Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena)

Sept. 5: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Sept. 6: Toronto, Ont. (Budweiser Stage)

Sept. 8: Scranton, Penn. (The Pavilion at Montage Mountain)

Sept. 9: Wantagh, NY (Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater)

Sept. 10: Hartford, Conn. (The XFINITY Theatre)

Sept. 12: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

Sept. 16: Englewood, Colo. (Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre)

Sept. 19: Ridgefield, Wash. (RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater)

Sept. 20: Auburn, Wash. (White River Amphitheatre)

Sept. 22: Concord, Calif. (Concord Pavilion)

Sept. 23: Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center)

Sept. 24: Phoenix, Ariz. (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama