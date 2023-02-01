Artist Spotlight: Cye Pie

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Cye Pie

Sound: Electronic, pop, R&B, funk, soul

History: This singer, songwriter, producer and musician has been performing and making music in the city for a few years. Cye Pie is also a natural hairstylist and a digital creator.

Up next: In celebration of Bandcamp Friday, which is when the indie music platform lets artists keep 100% of their download profits, Cye Pie will release two new songs on her page, cyepie.bandcamp.com. Later this month, catch her live as she performs at Winter Blast Royal Oak. She will headline the House of Dank performance stage at 10 p.m. Feb. 17. Winter Blast is free to attend; learn more at winterblast.com.

Cye Pie is planning more collaborations with fellow artists coming up this year. Follow Cye Pie and find her links to streaming platforms at https://linktr.ee/CyePie.

Melody Baetens