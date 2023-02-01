Beyoncé announces Detroit concert on Renaissance World Tour

Beyhive, assemble.

Beyoncé will perform July 26 at Ford Field, according to tour dates posted Wednesday on the singer's website.

Fans can register for the opportunity to buy tickets via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program at ticketmaster.com/beyonce now through Feb. 16. There will be pre-sale opportunities for members of Beyoncé's BeyHive fan club and Citi card holders.

The date is part of the singer's "Renaissance" tour, which follows her 2022 album of the same name. The set debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart and topped a litany of 2022 best-of lists.

The 43-date trek kicks off May 10 in Stockholm and wraps Sept. 27 in New Orleans. The North American leg launches with two dates, July 8 and 9, at Toronto's Rogers Centre, and the Ford Field date falls between shows at Chicago's Soldier Field (July 22) and New York's Metlife Stadium (July 29).

The superstar's last solo concert in Detroit was in 2016 at Ford Field. She followed up with a show alongside her husband, Jay-Z, in 2018, during which she paid tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Ford Field is gearing up for a busy 2023 concert schedule; the Detroit Lions' home is also hosting concerts by Luke Combs (April 22), Taylor Swift (June 9 and 10), Morgan Wallen (June 29), Ed Sheeran (July 15) and Metallica (Nov. 10 and 12).

