White Stripes, Spinners among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame could be getting another injection of Detroit rock and soul this year.

Both the White Stripes and the Spinners are among the nominees for this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class, Rock Hall organizers announced Tuesday.

The two acts are among the 14 nominees to make the Rock Hall ballot, alongside acts such as Kate Bush, George Michael, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden and A Tribe Called Quest.

Nominees are eligible 25 years after their first release. For the White Stripes, that's the group's 1998 debut single "Let's Shake Hands." The duo's first album, the self-titled "The White Stripes," followed a year later, and the pair — Jack and Meg White, exes who billed themselves as a brother-sister duo — broke big two years later with their album "White Blood Cells," leading a garage rock revival out of the Motor City. The White Stripes released their final album, "Icky Thump," in 2007, and announced their split in 2011.

The Spinners formed in Ferndale in the mid-1950s and had a string of hit singles in the '60s and '70s, including the Top 10 singles "I'll Be Around," "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love?," the Dionne Warwick-featuring "Then Came You," "Games People Play," "The Rubberband Man" and "Working My Way Back to You." The fivesome released its debut album, "The Original Spinners," in 1967 on Motown, and moved to Atlantic Records with 1973's "Spinners." The group was previously nominated for induction in the Rock Hall in 2015.

Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and Joy Division/ New Order are also on this year's Rock Hall ballot.

The field "reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," the Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

The nominees will be voted on by a body of more than 1,000 artists and music industry professionals, as well as a fan vote which is open to the public through the Rock Hall's website. A "fans' ballot" comprised of the top five public vote recipients will be tallied alongside other ballots to determine the final list of inductees, which will be announced in May.

Detroit rapper Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 in his first year of eligibility. He joined an illustrious group of Detroiters and Michiganians in the Rock Hall that includes — deep breath — Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Wilson, the Supremes, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Hank Ballard, the Four Tops, John Lee Hooker, Martha and the Vandellas, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Little Willie John, Parliament-Funkadelic, Bob Seger, Madonna, the Stooges, Alice Cooper and the Miracles.

Berry Gordy Jr. and Holland-Dozier-Holland are both in as non-performers, and Motown bassist James Jamerson was inducted in the “Sidemen” category, which was later changed to the Award for Musical Excellence.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama