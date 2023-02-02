Motown Museum reopens for tours on Feb. 22, construction ongoing

After closing for construction related to its ongoing expansion, the Motown Museum will reopen for tours on Feb. 22.

Guests are welcomed back to get a close-up look at curated exhibits, Berry Gordy’s former apartment from Motown’s early days and the legendary Studio A. The interactive, guided tours around Hitsville U.S.A. cost $20 for adults and $17 for seniors and children.

There will still be ongoing construction on the museum’s campus that is part of the $65 million expansion.

“Welcoming guests back into Motown Museum is like welcoming family back home,” said Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry in a press release. “We know this year will be unlike anything we’ve experienced before as we continue to make progress on the expansion.”

The Motown Museum is at 2648 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. Visit motownmuseum.org or call (313) 875-2264.