Quinn XCII announces homecoming concert on 'People's Champ' tour

The People's Champ is returning home.

Pop singer-songwriter Quinn XCII will perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on June 17, venue officials announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday and are available through the tour's website. Arizona will open.

The Michigan Lottery show is the closing date on Quinn's 42-date 2023 tour, which launches Feb. 16 in Sydney, Australia. The North American leg launches May 5 in Boston, and will loop through Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on June 10.

Quinn XCII — that's Quinn 92, born Mikael Temrowski in Grosse Pointe — released his fifth album, "The People's Champ," last week. He celebrated the album's release with an in-store appearance and performance at Dearborn Music.

"The People's Champ" includes guest spots from AJR, Chelsea Cutler and Detroit rapper Big Sean.

