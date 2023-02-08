Artist Spotlight: Pink Sky

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Pink Sky

Lineup: Ryan and Angelica Hay

Sound: Pop, electronic, indie

History: The husband-and-wife duo formed after a cluster of personal tragedies befell them. Ryan bought Angelica a drum machine. She began to add layers to his piano-based music and eventually Pink Sky evolved from an electronic instrumental project with synthesizers, drum machines, samplers and piano to an electro-pop band with vocals and a more complete live show.

Up next: Pink Sky released the single and music video (shot at Michigan's Silver Lake Dunes) for their song "Behind the Sun," not too long ago, and next week on Feb. 17 will unleash their full album "Total Devotion." Metro Detroit synth-pop fans can see Pink Sky live on March 3 when they open for Canadian disco-new wave duo Junior Boys at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Hwy. in Detroit. Tickets, $26, are on sale at elclubdetroit.com.

Learn more about Pink Sky, follow them on social media and hear the music at pinkskymusic.com.

Melody Baetens