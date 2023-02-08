Duran Duran sets Detroit date on 2023 tour

Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 16, venue officials announced Wednesday.

The show will mark the English rock act's first area performance since a 2016 concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Feb. 13.

Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will open the concert, which comes in support of the group's 2021 album "Future Past." The band's 26-date tour kicks off in San Jose, Calif. in May and wraps Sept. 19 in Toronto; the Detroit date is the second-to-last show on the tour.

Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 alongside Eminem, the Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and others.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama