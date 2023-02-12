Rihanna hints at pregnancy, serves big hits during Super Bowl halftime

Rihanna returned to the stage in a big way during the Super Bowl halftime on Sunday, performing a megamix of hits that served as a reminder of her extensive catalog of radio-shaking smashes, and sending the masses to social media afterward to speculate whether the new mother is once again pregnant.

"I'm alive," she sang during the medley-closing "Diamonds," rubbing her hands over her belly at that key moment, saying a whole lot with a simple gesture.

If she is pregnant, it is likely the biggest pregnancy announcement of all time, done on the world's biggest stage in front of a worldwide audience. If not, well, it gave the world something to talk about instead of the game itself or the commercials. (Although that Ben Affleck Dunkin' commercial certainly hit the spot.)

The halftime extravaganza marked the first time Rihanna took the stage since her Anti World Tour in 2016 — she played the Palace of Auburn Hills in March of that year — and she was joined by several dozen dancers as she rolled through more than a dozen hits, including "Pour It Up," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town" and "Umbrella."

There were no superstar cameos during the nearly 15-minute performance. It was just the 34-year-old Barbados-born superstar, who gave birth to her first child in May.

The elaborately shot stage show was filmed like a high line Marvel sequence and began on a series of seven stages suspended high above the field in Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, which were presented like a special effect or augmented reality.

Her 2015 track "Bitch Better Have My Money" kicked off the hit parade, as Rihanna, resplendent in all red, dutifully performed light choreography against her pre-recorded vocals, leaving the dance portion of the heavy lifting to her team of dancers, who were dressed in all-white.

This wasn't an overly taxing performance and it lacked the sweaty, go-for-broke energy of several recent Super Bowl halftime shows. The signature moment came at the midway point when Rihanna whipped out a compact and checked her makeup, making sure she looked good.

And she did. When she closed with "Diamonds," high above the field against a stadium full of lights as cameras pulled back like the climax of "Avengers: Endgame," she too was shining. Or maybe even glowing.

