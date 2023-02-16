Depeche Mode announce Detroit concert in support of new album

English synth-pop legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 8, venue officials announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show, part of the band's 2023 Memento Mori Tour, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales start Tuesday.

The tour comes in support of "Memento Mori," the group's forthcoming 15th studio album, which is due out March 24. The first single, the midtempo "Ghosts Again," was released earlier this month.

Last year, Depeche Mode's long time keyboard player, Andy Fletcher, died after suffering an aortic dissection. He was 60.

Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. The group's last local performance was a 2017 concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

