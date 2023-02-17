After illness, Tove Lo reschedules Royal Oak Music Theatre concert

Swedish pop singer Tove Lo has rescheduled her Royal Oak Music Theatre concert for Sept. 8.

The "No One Dies From Love" singer was due in town on Wednesday but postponed her show that afternoon due to illness.

"As much as I want to play for you tonight it's not safe or possible to do so," she wrote on social media. "My team and I are working hard to reschedule the show for later this year."

At the time, Tove said he was hoping to regroup and perform in Chicago on Friday. But on Friday she postponed her shows in both Chicago and Minneapolis, writing on social media, "this flu thing kicked my ass."

Tickets for the originally scheduled Feb. 15 Royal Oak concert will be honored at the new date.

Fans seeking refunds or further information are encouraged to reach out to their original point of purchase.

Tove Lo released her latest album, "Dirt Femme," in October.

