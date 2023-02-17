Eminem makes donation to Spartan Strong fund

Eminem is showing he's Spartan Strong.

The Detroit rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced Friday that he's contributed to the Spartan Strong Fund, which was created in the wake of Monday's shooting on MSU's campus that left three students dead and another five in critical condition. The dollar amount of Eminem's financial donation, which was made through his Marshall Mathers Foundation, was not disclosed.

"We wish to express our deep condolences and sympathy for the victims, their families, and all impacted by this devastating event," read a statement released on Eminem's website on behalf of the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The message included information on organizations to support to help students, including where to donate money and other goods and services, as well as links to mental health professionals.

Eminem also tweeted a link to the Spartan Strong fund on Friday. "To all those that can, please support the #SpartanStrong Fund," he tweeted to his 22.7 million followers.

The Marshall Mathers Foundation, which was established in 2002, is a charitable organization dedicated to providing assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth primarily in Detroit, Michigan and its surrounding communities, according to the organization's mission statement.

In 2020, Em and then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teamed up to donate $1 million for Detroiters in need through the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Eminem has several ties to Michigan State University. His daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, graduated from MSU in 2018, and Eminem's longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, is an MSU alum.

