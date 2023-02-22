Artist Spotlight: Kings of Strings

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Kings of Strings

Lineup: Aaron Weisman, vocals and guitar; Jacob St. Pierre, guitar; Luke Porada, bass; Noah Wojcik, drums.

Sound: Rock and roll, alternative, indie rock

History: The four-piece formed in 2016 while still in high school, and has played a mix of covers and originals in clubs around Metro Detroit and the region, including Chicago and Toledo. After a few lineup tweaks, the Kings of Strings' debut album, the self-produced and self-released "We Were Young," came out in late 2022.

Next: As the group works on writing more originals for a follow up to "We Were Young," they can be seen performing in clubs around Metro Detroit. Find them playing two sets at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Brooks Brewing, 22925 Woodward in Ferndale. Must be 21 or older to attend, and there is no cover charge. Hear the Kings of Strings on most streaming services, or learn more about them on their website, thekingsofstringsband.com.

Melody Baetens