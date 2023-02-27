Detroit Youth Choir jam with Weezer, fall short of big prize on 'AGT: All-Stars'

Members of the Detroit Youth Choir were rollin' like celebrities Monday night as they sang and danced along with power pop rock band Weezer and their hit "Beverly Hills" during the season finale of the spinoff series "America's Got Talent: All-Stars."

The nonprofit Detroit ensemble that teaches kids ages 8-18 through musical education, dance and theatrical arts fell short of winning the $500,000 grand prize, though.

Their All-Stars journey ended when paired against Ukrainian dance group Light Balance Kids to see which would go on to the Top 5. The glory ultimately went to aerialist Aidan Bryant, originally the runner-up from season 16.

"That was magic," said judge Simon Cowell of the Detroit Youth Choir and Weezer's performance.

"It was super fun," said Weezer front man Rivers Cuomo. "The arrangement was great, all the background vocals were beautiful and it made it super fun to play this old song again."

DYC's artistic director Anthony White said performing on the show has been "life changing" for the group.

“These young people raise their game every time they step onto the stage. Their only limit is the opportunities they are given,” White said in a media alert sent earlier this week. “Performing on AGT: All-Stars has been a life changing experience for our performers and we are all so grateful to have been invited back to compete against some of the greatest emerging talent from around the world.”

Last week, each acts got a final chance to perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The DYC brought their A game, promoting Klum to say they were "by far the best choir I have ever seen."

This week, before the winner was revealed, Monday night's star-spangled, two-hour show gave all 11 finalists a chance to perform for millions of television viewers alongside celebrities like singers Babyface and Adam Lambert, along with Weezer.

In season 14 in 2019, the Detroit Youth Choir started strong when they got the golden buzzer from Flint native and ATG host Terry Crews. DYC came in second place that season, losing the $1 million prize to singer and pianist Kodi Lee, who was also a finalist during Monday's "All Star" finale. Though DYC didn't win in 2019, the ensemble gained a national profile and became stars at home in the Motor City.

The Detroit Youth Choir earned their place in the finals of the All-Star spinoff in early January when they once again received the "golden buzzer" from Crews. This secured them a place as one of the final 11 without the need for a "superfan vote."

The Detroit Youth Choir is set to perform locally next month at Orchestra Hall in Detroit on March 19. The fundraising concert also features Tony Award-winning Broadway star LaChanze from "The Color Purple." Tickets for that show, $35-$100, are on sale at AmericanTreasureConcert.EventBrite.com.

