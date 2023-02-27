Weezer announces Metro Detroit stop on 2023 tour

Weezer has booked a Pine Knob stop on its 2023 tour, venue officials announced Monday.

The veteran rockers will pull up to the Clarkston amphitheater on June 18 along with special guests Modest Mouse and Momma.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The date is part of Weezer's 30-show Indie Rock Roadtrip! tour, which kicks off June 4 in Huntsvilla, Ala. and wraps Sept. 3 in San Diego.

In 2022, Weezer released a series of four EPs, each timed to the start of a new season, in its "SZNZ" project. The group's last full length album was 2021's "Van Weezer."

The band's most recent local performance was in August 2021 at Comerica Park, alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour.

