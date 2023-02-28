Mo Pop Festival to sit out 2023, announces hiatus from festival model

Mo Pop, Metro Detroit's annual indie rock, pop and hip-hop festival, will not return in 2023.

Festival promoters AEG Presents made the announcement on Tuesday.

"As Mo Pop continues to evolve, we're announcing that we'll be taking a break from the annual outdoor summer festival you've grown with over the years," organizers said in a statement.

"This is not a goodbye; this is our ongoing love letter to our fans and Detroit."

The festival's return from its two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its shift in venue created "unexpected challenges," organizers said in a press release.

Mo Pop launched in summer 2013 as a one-day festival at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, part of a promising summer of new music festivals that also included Metallica's Orion Festival on Belle Isle, the extension of Australia's Laneway Festival at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and the Faster Horses country music festival at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Orion and Laneway didn't make it to their second years, and now of those fests, only Faster Horses remains.

Mo Pop eventually evolved into a two-day festival at West Riverfront Park in Detroit. The 2022 edition of the festival, which came after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was headlined by Big Sean, was held in Hart Plaza.

Over the years, Mo Pop hosted artists such as Billie Eilish, Haim, M83, The National, Solange, Tyler the Creator, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo and more. Crowds ranged from around 7,000 in the early years to around 20,000 at the festival's peak.

Organizers teased an ongoing component of Mo Pop as Mo Pop Presents, described in a press release as "a platform to highlight local activations, non-profit organizations, and partners," in a fashion similar to the festival. Mo Pop Presents will also "promote new and upcoming talents that fit Mo Pop’s style of curation."

"Our mission from day one was to be the place for Metro Detroit music fans to come together and discover new artists, reconnect with your favorites, and for us to create a Detroit centric experience through our local arts & creatives, businesses, staff, vendors and more," a statement from fest organizers read.

"Although we may look different, we promise to continue our mission to showcase up and coming artists along with welcoming back some of your favorites from Mo Pop over the past years."

