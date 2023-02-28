Santana due at Pine Knob one year after on-stage collapse

Carlos Santana is returning to Pine Knob, one year after suffering an on-stage collapse at the venue due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on June 29, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The show is part of Santana's 1001 Rainbows tour, which kicks off in Newark, NJ on June 21 and wraps Aug. 6 in Springfield, Mass.

Santana, 75, collapsed on stage at Pine Knob in July 2022, midway through his headlining performance at the venue. He was surrounded by medical personnel and the show was cut off early, after an on-stage announcement that he would not be returning to the stage.

He was taken to the nearby McLaren Clarkston emergency facility and his management team later cited heat exhaustion and dehydration as the reason for the incident.

Santana postponed a number of shows on his tour and returned to the concert stage five weeks later in Uncasville, Conn.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama