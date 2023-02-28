Skrillex, Kaskade add muscle to this year's Movement lineup
Tickets for annual Memorial Day weekend music festival are on sale now.
Detroit's annual Movement festival will welcome Skrillex, Kaskade and a host of electronic music heavyweights to Hart Plaza May 27-29, organizers announced Tuesday.
English duo Basement Jaxx will headline the festival's first night, joining previously announced headliners Charlotte De Witte (Saturday) and Underworld (Sunday).
Among the other 100-plus acts announced Tuesday are Juan Atkins' Cybotron, Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, British DJ and producer Bonobo, Canadian duo Zeds Dead, techno minimalist Ricardo Villalobos, Detroit rapper Kash Doll and more.
Organizers announced an initial lineup of 20-plus artists for this year's festival in January.
General admission and VIP packages are now available through Movement's website and range from $320 for a three-day GA pass (or $150 daily) to $433 for a three-day VIP pass (or $191 daily).
Last year's Movement festival marked a return after the annual event, which has changed hands and names several times but dates back to 2000, missed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 fest featured Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer, Jeff Mills, LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, 2 Chainz, Icewear Vezzo and more.
Skrillex was due to perform at the 2022 festival but pulled out of the lineup because he was "working on myself," he later said.
Kaskade, the Chicago native and electronic music titan, will be performing at the festival under his banner Kaskade Redux, which he performed as at an afterparty for the festival in 2022.
The festival's daily breakdown is as follows.
Sat., May 27:
2Lanes
AK
Akua
Al Ester
AUX 88 (live)
Basement Jaxx (DJ set)
BMG
Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (live)
Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina
DJ Godfather
DJ Holographic
DJ Minx
Erika
Fusegrade
Ida Engberg
J House & Masquenada (Houseparty)
Kash Doll
Kyle Hall B2B Byron the Aquarius
Ladylike
Maceo Plex
Magda B2B Mike Servito
Mark Broom
Masters at Work
Milan Atkins
Mister Joshooa
MJ Nebreda
Moodymann
Niks
Octave One (live)
Onyvaa
Shaun J. Wright
Sheefy McFly
Shigeto ft. Dez Andres
Sillygirlcarmen
Soul Clap
Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Stacey Pullen
Surgeon
Three 6 Mafia
Tsha
Uniiqu3
Zeds Dead (Altered States)
Sun., May 28:
Adam Port
AMX
Ash Lauryn
Asher Perkins
Ben Klock
Ben Sims
Buzz Goree
Caribou
Cassy
Charlotte De Witte
Chris Liebing
Craig Gonzalez
Cyborton
Decoder B2B Jay York
DJ Cent
DJ Nobu
DJ Seoul
Dru Ruiz
Eddie Fowlkes
Ela Minus
Green Velvet
Huey Mnemonic
Joe Hix
Kevin Reynolds (live)
Kevin Saunderson B2B Dantiez
Kink (live)
Lindsey Herbert
Mathew Jonson (live)
Mele
Paranoid London (live)
Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acide Queen set)
Ricardo Villalobos
Rimarkable
Robert Hood (live)
Ryan Crosson B2B Shaun Reeves
Sam Divine
Santonio Echols
Scan 7 (live)
Seth Troxler
Special Request
Suburban Knight
T.Linder
ZIP
Mon., May 29:
Audia
Audion (live)
Beatnok
Beige
Ben Scott
Bonobo (DJ set)
Brian Kage
DJ Seinfeld
Dom Dolla B2B John Summit
Father Dukes
Fisher
Fjaak
Giorgia Angiuli (live)
Heidi
Henry Brooks
Javonntte & Isaac (hybrid set)
Kaskade Redux
Klangkuenstler
Ladymonix
Lauren Flax
Lee Foss
Logic1000
LSDXOXO
Luke Hess
Mija
Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (live)
Rebuke
Sara Landry
Sinistarr
Skrillex
Soundmurderer
SPFDJ
Stephan Bodzin (live)
Underworld
Whodat
