Skrillex, Kaskade add muscle to this year's Movement lineup

Detroit's annual Movement festival will welcome Skrillex, Kaskade and a host of electronic music heavyweights to Hart Plaza May 27-29, organizers announced Tuesday.

English duo Basement Jaxx will headline the festival's first night, joining previously announced headliners Charlotte De Witte (Saturday) and Underworld (Sunday).

Among the other 100-plus acts announced Tuesday are Juan Atkins' Cybotron, Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, British DJ and producer Bonobo, Canadian duo Zeds Dead, techno minimalist Ricardo Villalobos, Detroit rapper Kash Doll and more.

Organizers announced an initial lineup of 20-plus artists for this year's festival in January.

General admission and VIP packages are now available through Movement's website and range from $320 for a three-day GA pass (or $150 daily) to $433 for a three-day VIP pass (or $191 daily).

Last year's Movement festival marked a return after the annual event, which has changed hands and names several times but dates back to 2000, missed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 fest featured Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer, Jeff Mills, LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, 2 Chainz, Icewear Vezzo and more.

Skrillex was due to perform at the 2022 festival but pulled out of the lineup because he was "working on myself," he later said.

Kaskade, the Chicago native and electronic music titan, will be performing at the festival under his banner Kaskade Redux, which he performed as at an afterparty for the festival in 2022.

The festival's daily breakdown is as follows.

Sat., May 27:

2Lanes

AK

Akua

Al Ester

AUX 88 (live)

Basement Jaxx (DJ set)

BMG

Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (live)

Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina

DJ Godfather

DJ Holographic

DJ Minx

Erika

Fusegrade

Ida Engberg

J House & Masquenada (Houseparty)

Kash Doll

Kyle Hall B2B Byron the Aquarius

Ladylike

Maceo Plex

Magda B2B Mike Servito

Mark Broom

Masters at Work

Milan Atkins

Mister Joshooa

MJ Nebreda

Moodymann

Niks

Octave One (live)

Onyvaa

Shaun J. Wright

Sheefy McFly

Shigeto ft. Dez Andres

Sillygirlcarmen

Soul Clap

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Surgeon

Three 6 Mafia

Tsha

Uniiqu3

Zeds Dead (Altered States)

Sun., May 28:

Adam Port

AMX

Ash Lauryn

Asher Perkins

Ben Klock

Ben Sims

Buzz Goree

Caribou

Cassy

Charlotte De Witte

Chris Liebing

Craig Gonzalez

Cyborton

Decoder B2B Jay York

DJ Cent

DJ Nobu

DJ Seoul

Dru Ruiz

Eddie Fowlkes

Ela Minus

Green Velvet

Huey Mnemonic

Joe Hix

Kevin Reynolds (live)

Kevin Saunderson B2B Dantiez

Kink (live)

Lindsey Herbert

Mathew Jonson (live)

Mele

Paranoid London (live)

Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acide Queen set)

Ricardo Villalobos

Rimarkable

Robert Hood (live)

Ryan Crosson B2B Shaun Reeves

Sam Divine

Santonio Echols

Scan 7 (live)

Seth Troxler

Special Request

Suburban Knight

T.Linder

ZIP

Mon., May 29:

Audia

Audion (live)

Beatnok

Beige

Ben Scott

Bonobo (DJ set)

Brian Kage

DJ Seinfeld

Dom Dolla B2B John Summit

Father Dukes

Fisher

Fjaak

Giorgia Angiuli (live)

Heidi

Henry Brooks

Javonntte & Isaac (hybrid set)

Kaskade Redux

Klangkuenstler

Ladymonix

Lauren Flax

Lee Foss

Logic1000

LSDXOXO

Luke Hess

Mija

Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (live)

Rebuke

Sara Landry

Sinistarr

Skrillex

Soundmurderer

SPFDJ

Stephan Bodzin (live)

Underworld

Whodat

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama