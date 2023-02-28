Tim McGraw to headline WYCD Hoedown

Country superstar Tim McGraw will headline this year's 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, May 20 at Pine Knob Music Theatre, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Joining McGraw on the show will be "Buy Me a Boat" singer Chris Janson and "Dates in Pickup Trucks" starlet Kassi Ashton.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The annual concert will also feature a second stage, acts for which will be announced at a later date.

McGraw, 55, released his most recent album, "Here on Earth," in 2020.

The three-time Grammy winner was one of the headliners of 2022's Faster Horses music festival in Brooklyn, Mich.

