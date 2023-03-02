Artist Spotlight: DJ Henry Brooks

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Henry Brooks

Sound: Electronic, techno, dance

History: This Michigan DJ and producer is gaining steam. After starting his path as a DJ in 2016, he made his Movement festival debut in 2022. He wants to honor Detroit's rich musical history and reputation for pushing "sonic boundaries in many different genres."

"As a Black techno artist based in this city, I hope to add to this legacy by infusing my own influences and interpretations of techno into the genre," he said, adding that he's "looking forward towards the future and what's coming next while still honoring and respecting the musical heritage that has come before me."

Earlier this year, electronic music outlet Edmidentity.com named Brooks one of "10 House & Techno Artists to Watch in 2023" saying he "blew us away when he played his set at Subverse 2.0 in San Diego" and said Brooks should be on the radar of anyone looking for an artist who is the future of techno.

Up next: Brooks will spin at Leland City Club, 400 Bagley on March 11 with several other DJs spanning two rooms. Visit ra.co/events/1656697 for tickets. Follow Brooks on social media at and hear him on streaming platforms at linktr.ee/henrybrooksmusic. Outside of Detroit, Brooks is on some dates of techno legend Richie Hawtin's upcoming tour, including Phoenix and San Diego.

Melody Baetens