Kid Rock announces Detroit concert as part of 'No Snowflakes' tour

Kid Rock will perform at Little Caesars Arena on July 14 as part of his four-city "No Snowflakes" summer concert tour, promoters announced on Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Kid Rock's website. Presales start Tuesday.

The brief run of shows — Rock teased that his 2022 outing would be his final large scale tour — kicks off June 23 in Austin, Texas. He hits Fort Worth on June 24 and Nashville on July 1 before rounding off at Little Caesars Arena.

Grand Funk Railroad will join him at the LCA concert, which will be his first show at the downtown arena since his Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant closed in 2020, after civil rights activists protested the establishment following comments Rock made about Oprah Winfrey.

Rock's last area performance was a two-night stand at Pine Knob in September 2022. He released his most recent studio album, "Bad Reputation," in March 2022.

