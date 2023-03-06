Sam Hunt's summer tour to make Pine Knob stop

Country music hitmaker Sam Hunt will perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 27, promoters announced on Monday.

Tickets for the show, part of Hunt's Summer on the Outskirts tour, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Sam Hunt's website. Verizon presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Verizon Up.

Hunt's 27-date tour kicks off July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and wraps Sept. 9 in Raleigh, N.C. Brett Young and Lily Rose will open the shows.

The 38-year-old's most recent album, "Southside," was released in 2020.

Hunt's last local concert was in Oct. 2018, opening for Luke Bryan at Ford Field.

