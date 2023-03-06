MUSIC

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa joint summer tour includes Metro Detroit stop

Tickets for the show, which will also feature Too $hort and Warren G, go on sale this week.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Bow wow wow yippie yo, yippie yay.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg will perform alongside his fellow "Mac & Devin Go to High School" co-star Wiz Khalifa at Pine Knob on July 23 as part of this summer's High School Reunion Tour, promoters announced Monday.

Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama will also be along for the ride.

Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56.

Tickets for the show, part of a 33-date North American trek, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. Presales for Citi card holders start Tuesday.

The tour, which reunites Snoop and Wiz after their 2012 comedy "Mac & Devin Go to High School," kicks off July 7 in Vancouver and wraps Aug. 27 in Irvine, Calif.

"Mac & Devin" also led to a joint soundtrack between Snoop & Wiz, which featured the Top 10 hit "Young, Wild & Free," which contained a vocal assist from Bruno Mars.

Snoop & Wiz also toured together on 2016's High Road Tour, which swung through the then-DTE Energy Music Theatre in Aug. 2016.

Snoop's last area performance was in January 2020 at the Fillmore Detroit.

2023 High School Reunion Tour dates: 

July 7: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

July 8: Ridgefield, Wash. (RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater)

July 9: Auburn, Wash. (White River Amphitheatre)

July 11: Salt Lake City, Utah (USANA Amphitheatre)

July 12: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

July 15: Rogers, Ark. (Walmart AMP)

July 16: St. Louis, Mo. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis)

July 18: Burgettstown, Penn. (The Pavilion at Star Lake)

July 20: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)

July 21: Tinley Park, Ill. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago)

July 23: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

July 26: Toronto, Ont. (Budweiser Stage)

July 28: Mansfield, Mass. (Xfinity Center)

July 29: Hartford, Conn. (XFINITY Theatre)

July 30: Camden, NJ (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion)

Aug. 1: Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live)

Aug. 2: Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)

Aug. 4: Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)

Aug. 5: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach)

Aug. 6: Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)

Aug. 8: Charlotte, NC (PNC Music Pavilion)

Aug. 9: Atlanta, Ga. (Lakewood Amphitheatre)

Aug. 11: West Palm Beach, Fla. (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)

Aug. 12: Tampa, Fla. (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Aug. 15: New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)

Aug. 18: Austin, Tex. (Germania Insurance Amphitheater)

Aug. 19: Houston, Tex. (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Aug. 20: Dallas, Tex. (Dos Equis Pavilion)

Aug. 22: Albuquerque, NM (Isleta Amphitheater)

Aug. 23: Phoenix, Ariz. (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)

Aug. 25: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

Aug. 26: Concord, Calif. (Concord Pavilion)

Aug. 27: Irvine, Calif. (FivePoint Amphitheatre)

