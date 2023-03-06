Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa joint summer tour includes Metro Detroit stop

Bow wow wow yippie yo, yippie yay.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg will perform alongside his fellow "Mac & Devin Go to High School" co-star Wiz Khalifa at Pine Knob on July 23 as part of this summer's High School Reunion Tour, promoters announced Monday.

Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama will also be along for the ride.

Tickets for the show, part of a 33-date North American trek, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. Presales for Citi card holders start Tuesday.

The tour, which reunites Snoop and Wiz after their 2012 comedy "Mac & Devin Go to High School," kicks off July 7 in Vancouver and wraps Aug. 27 in Irvine, Calif.

"Mac & Devin" also led to a joint soundtrack between Snoop & Wiz, which featured the Top 10 hit "Young, Wild & Free," which contained a vocal assist from Bruno Mars.

Snoop & Wiz also toured together on 2016's High Road Tour, which swung through the then-DTE Energy Music Theatre in Aug. 2016.

Snoop's last area performance was in January 2020 at the Fillmore Detroit.

2023 High School Reunion Tour dates:

July 7: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

July 8: Ridgefield, Wash. (RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater)

July 9: Auburn, Wash. (White River Amphitheatre)

July 11: Salt Lake City, Utah (USANA Amphitheatre)

July 12: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

July 15: Rogers, Ark. (Walmart AMP)

July 16: St. Louis, Mo. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis)

July 18: Burgettstown, Penn. (The Pavilion at Star Lake)

July 20: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)

July 21: Tinley Park, Ill. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago)

July 23: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

July 26: Toronto, Ont. (Budweiser Stage)

July 28: Mansfield, Mass. (Xfinity Center)

July 29: Hartford, Conn. (XFINITY Theatre)

July 30: Camden, NJ (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion)

Aug. 1: Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live)

Aug. 2: Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)

Aug. 4: Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)

Aug. 5: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach)

Aug. 6: Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)

Aug. 8: Charlotte, NC (PNC Music Pavilion)

Aug. 9: Atlanta, Ga. (Lakewood Amphitheatre)

Aug. 11: West Palm Beach, Fla. (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)

Aug. 12: Tampa, Fla. (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Aug. 15: New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)

Aug. 18: Austin, Tex. (Germania Insurance Amphitheater)

Aug. 19: Houston, Tex. (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Aug. 20: Dallas, Tex. (Dos Equis Pavilion)

Aug. 22: Albuquerque, NM (Isleta Amphitheater)

Aug. 23: Phoenix, Ariz. (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)

Aug. 25: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

Aug. 26: Concord, Calif. (Concord Pavilion)

Aug. 27: Irvine, Calif. (FivePoint Amphitheatre)

