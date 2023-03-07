Kid Rock adds second show to Detroit 'No Snowflakes' tour

The Detroit News

Kid Rock will play not one but two shows at Little Caesars Arena when he heads to Detroit in July for his four-city "No Snowflakes" summer concert tour, announced Tuesday on his website.

The singer-songwriter and rapper from Romeo will perform July 14 and 15.

Rock will kick off his tour June 23 in Austin, Texas. He'll then head to Fort Worth on June 24, and then Nashville on July 1, where he added a second show set for July 8, before arriving at LCA.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Rock's website. Presales started Tuesday.

Joining Rock at LCA will be Grand Funk Railroad. Rock's last performance in Metro Detroit was at Pine Knob in September 2022. His most recent album was released in March 2022 and titled "Bad Reputation."