Artist Spotlight: Pariis Noel

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: Pariis Noel, born Davon Jordan

Sound: Hip-hop and R&B

History: Rapping since age 10, this busy Detroit-based performer and artist released his first single, "Big Rings x Big Dreams" in 2017 and hasn't stopped recording and putting out music since. A year later he was on the road as a featured artist on the Rel Carter Culture Tour. Most recently he released the 10-track R&B album "Dangers of Dark Skinned Toxicity" on Feb. 18.

The latest: Friday night, Pariis Noel is set to perform at the Motu Viget Spirits and Ty Mopkins Center of Attraction Gala, an exclusive black-tie event at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. He's also part of the compilation album "DEAP," which comes out on Monday for 313Day. Hear Pariis Noel on all major streaming platforms and visit his website at thepariisnoel.com.

Melody Baetens