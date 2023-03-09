Goth alert! The Cure to play first area concert in nearly 20 years

Dig out your best black T-shirt from the back of the closet, cake on some eye makeup and get ready to cry: English rock band The Cure will perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 13, promoters announced Thursday.

The summer show will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' first Metro Detroit concert in almost two decades since the band headlined its Curiosa fest at the then-DTE Energy Music Theatre in August 2004.

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

The concert is part of the band's Songs of a Lost World Tour, The Cure's first extensive North American tour since 2016. The 30-date trek kicks off May 10 in New Orleans and wraps July 1 in Miami. Full tour dates are below.

Scottish rockers The Twilight Sad will open.

The band's last American tour dates were a pair of festivals in 2019. The group toured Europe in 2022.

The joyously gloomy rock act, led by lead singer Robert Smith, is currently working on its long-promised 14th studio album, its first set of new songs since 2008's "4:13 Dream."

Meanwhile, a remastered version of the group's 1993 live album "Show," recorded during a 1992 concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills, is slated for release on picture disc vinyl on April 22 as part of this year's Record Store Day.

Curiosa was a touring summer festival that also featured Interpol, the Rapture, Mogwai, Muse and more.

The Cure's 2023 Songs of a Lost World Tour dates:

May 10: New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)

May 12: Houston, Tex. (Toyota Center)

May 13: Dallas, Tex. (Dos Equis Pavilion)

May 14: Austin, Tex. (Moody Center)

May 16: Albuquerque, N. Mex. (Isleta Amphitheater)

May 18: Phoenix, Ariz. (Desert Diamond Arena)

May 20: San Diego, Calif. (NICU Amphitheatre)

May 23, 24, 25: Los Angeles, Calif. (Hollywood Bowl)

May 27: San Francisco, Calif. (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

June 1: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)

June 2: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

June 4: Salt Lake City, Utah: (Vivint Smart Home Arena)

June 6: Denver, Colo. (Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre)

June 8: Minneapolis/ St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

June 10: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

June 11: Cleveland, Ohio (Blossom Music Center)

June 13: Detroit, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

June 14: Toronto, Ont. (Budweiser Stage)

June 16: Montreal, QC (Bell Centre)

June 18: Boston, Mass. (Xfinity Center)

June 20, 21, 22: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

June 24: Philadelphia, Penn. (Wells Fargo Center)

June 25: Columbia, Md. (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

June 27: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

June 29: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

July 1: Miami, Fla. (Miami-Dade Arena)

