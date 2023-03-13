Drake announces first Detroit concert in five years

Drake is set to perform his first area concert in five years when he appears at Little Caesars Arena on July 8, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at noon Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

21 Savage, Drake's partner on 2022's "Her Loss" project, will join the Toronto rapper at the LCA date.

The show, which is part of Drake's It's All A Blur Tour, will mark Drake's first local concert since he played two nights at Little Caesars Arena in Aug. 2018 on his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, his joint outing with Atlanta trio Migos.

In addition to "Her Loss," the 36-year-old also released his seventh full length studio album, "Honestly, Nevermind," in 2022.

Over the course of his career, Drake has earned 11 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and has notched 67 Top 10 songs.

During a 2016 concert at Joe Louis Arena, Drake brought Eminem out with him on stage.

