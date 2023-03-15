Artist Spotlight: Paddock

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Paddock is Detroit-born musician Greg Paddock

Sound: Alternative/indie rock

Lineup: Greg Paddock, vocals; Ryan Harrison, guitar; Spencer Ducato, bass; Collin "Big Texas" Kerr, drums.

The latest: Last month Paddock released the EP "Love Me Forever," and on Valentine's Day he launched the single "Queen Heart." His first attempt at writing a love song, he said the tune is about finding the true love of your life and treating them like royalty. It was produced in Oxforshire, England with award-winning songwriter J.R. Richards of the band Dishwalla.

A musical proposal: Paddock said he titled the song "Queen Heart" because he had his girlfriend's number saved in his phone as "My Queen" with a red "heart" emoji.

"Queen Heart was recorded while I was in England, and I had in mind using the song as kind of a proposal for my girlfriend, who I call my queen, for when I returned to the U.S. It was so hard to be away from her all that time I was there, and she's all I could think about," he said.

"Now that the song is released ... I'm just waiting for her to say 'yes.'"

Up next: Paddock will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a series of acoustic performances this week with his guitarist Ryan Harrison, including 7-10 p.m. Thurs. at Label Kitchen + Bar in Brighton, noon on Friday at the Pound! Bar & Grill in Brighton and 5-8 p.m. Friday at Roger's Roost in Sterling Heights. There's also a Sunday set 7-10 p.m. at Joe Kool's, also in Brighton.

For more upcoming shows or to hear his music, visit paddockmusic.com.

