Drake doubles down, adds second concert at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit is getting a double dose of Drake.

The chart-topping rapper has added a second concert at Little Caesars Arena to his tour docket. He will perform at the downtown arena on July 9, in addition to his previously announced July 8 concert, venue officials announced Thursday.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster channels. The July 8 show goes on sale at 12 p.m., the July 9 show goes on sale at 2 p.m.

The concerts are part of Drake's It's All a Blur Tour, his first full outing in five years.

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, Drake's partner on 2022's "Her Loss" album, will open the shows.

Drake's last local performances were in Aug. 2018 when he also performed two nights at Little Caesars Arena.

