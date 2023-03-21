Peter Gabriel lines up first area concert in more than 10 years

Peter Gabriel will perform his first area concert in more than 10 years when he performs at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 29, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Fan club presales begin Tuesday, and Citi card holders will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday.

The concert is part of Gabriel's i/o Tour, in support of the 73-year-old's new album "i/o," whic his due out later this year. It's his first solo studio album since 2011's "New Blood."

The tour kicks off in Poland in May before hitting North America in September.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer — he was inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010 and as a solo artist in 2014 — last performed in Metro Detroit in Sept. 2012 at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama