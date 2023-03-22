Artist Spotlight: John D. Lamb

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: John D. Lamb

Sound: Singer-songwriter

History: Lamb has been a singer-songwriter and recording artist in Metro Detroit for decades. The prolific musician has hosted retreats for Michigan-based writers and songwriters for several years. While his music is available on most major streaming platforms, he still puts out music the old-fashioned way, on hardcopy CDs.

The latest: Lamb's newest album is the 12-song "Good Heart," which he is releasing on April 11. He'll follow up with a concert and release party at 7 p.m. April 22 at the social hall at Birmingham Unitarian Church, 38651 Woodward in Bloomfield Hills. To learn more about the show or his music, visit johndlamb.com.

Melody Baetens