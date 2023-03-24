Queen + Adam Lambert set fall Detroit date on latest tour

The pairing of Queen and Adam Lambert are back for another "Bohemian Rhapsody" and will bring their 2023 tour to Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 10, promoters announced Friday.

Tickets for the show, part of the Rhapsody Tour, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31.

The show is part of a 14-date fall tour, the latest go-round for the classic rockers and the "American Idol" runner-up, following a European tour in 2022.

The tour kicks off in Baltimore on Oct. 4 and wraps Nov. 11 in Los Angeles. Full dates are below.

In a tour release, organizers say the band is collaborating with ticketing partners to reduce the resale of tickets and to keep ticket prices at face value, so tickets may only be transferred between fans at the original price.

Queen + Adam Lambert last hit the States in 2019. That outing followed 2018's blockbuster biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," which told the story of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury and the group's rise to fame. The film grossed $910 million worldwide and led to an Academy Award for Best Actor for star Rami Malek, who played Mercury in the film.

Lambert joined Queen in 2011, after the band backed him when he was a contestant on "American Idol" in 2009. They've been touring together since 2012.

Queen + Adam Lambert last performed in Detroit in July 2019 at Little Caesars Arena.

Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour 2023 dates:

Oct. 4: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)

Oct. 8: Toronto, Ont. (Scotiabank Arena)

Oct. 10: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Oct. 12: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

Oct. 15: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Oct. 18: Philadelphia, Penn. (Wells Fargo Center)

Oct. 23: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Oct. 25: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

Oct. 27: St. Paul, Minn: (Xcel Energy Center)

Oct. 30: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

Nov. 2: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

Nov. 5: Denver, Colo. (Ball Arena)

Nov. 8: San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)

Nov. 11: Los Angeles, Calif. (BMO Stadium)

