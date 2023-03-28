Celebrate 20th anniversary of White Stripes' 'Elephant' Saturday at Third Man Records

This week in 2003, Jack and Meg White of Detroit duo the White Stripes were getting ready to release their fourth studio album, the Grammy Award-winning "Elephant."

To mark that milestone, the three locations of Third Man Records will host "listening tea parties." The record label and stores — located in Nashville, London and Detroit's Cass Corridor — were co-founded by Jack White.

"To mark the White Stripes' 20th anniversary of 'Elephant' and nod to its London recording roots, all three Third Man locations will be hosting free listening tea parties in their venues," the label announced. "Head on down to hear the record played on their state-of-the-art sound systems, sip tea-quila (if you wish), pose for photos 'in' the artwork and discuss the essential album that forever changed the course of rock and roll."

Ranked as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time by Rolling Stone, "Elephant" was released on April 1, 2003. The majority of the songs were recorded in April the year previous at London's Toe Rag Studios, famously using vintage, analog recording equipment and no computers.

With the singles "Seven Nation Army," "I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself," "Hardest Button to Button" and "There's No Home for You Here," "Elephant" was exceptionally well-received by critics, earning five out of five stars in Rolling Stone, a score of nine out of 10 in NME and an "A" from Spin Magazine.

Among its many "best of" list recognitions and award nominations were the Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album, which they won, and Album of the Year.

The White Stripes have been in the news a lot so far in 2023, having been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in February. Earlier this month, fans and musicians worldwide, including Jack himself, showed support for drummer Meg White after a journalist's Twitter comment calling her drumming skills "terrible" went viral (he has since apologized).

In Detroit, Saturday's "Elephant" listening party is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Third Man Records, 441 W. Canfield in Detroit. Admission is free. Those who have purchased the limited-edition 20th anniversary color vinyl of "Elephant" and can show proof of purchase can get a limited bonus print of the White Stripes from the Toe Rag recording sessions by David James Swanson.

