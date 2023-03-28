Smashing Pumpkins announce summer stop with Interpol, pro wrestlers

Alt-rock veterans the Smashing Pumpkins will perform at Pine Knob on Sept. 6 as part of the band's The World is a Vampire Tour, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets are available now through the Smashing Pumpkins' website.

The band will be joined by New York rock outfit Interpol as well as competitors from the National Wrestling Alliance, the professional wrestling promotion that is currently headed up by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

"The world is a vampire" is the opening line in the Pumpkins' 1995 single "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," from the band's multiplatinum double album opus "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness."

"Atum," a three-part sequel to that album (as well as a follow-up to 2000's "Machina/ The Machines of God"), is in the process of being released; the first act was released in November, the second in January and the third chapter is due out May 5.

The North American leg of the World is a Vampire Tour is a 26-date outing that kicks off July 28 in Las Vegas and finishes Sept. 9 in Noblesville, Ind.

The Smashing Pumpkins' last area performance was in November at Little Caesars Arena.

