Artist Spotlight: Mike Ward

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Mike Ward

Sound: Folk singer and songwriter

History: This Detroit-based troubadour grew up in Port Huron listening to Irish music, and was later influenced by some of the 20th century’s most prolific songwriters like Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and John Prine.

The latest: Ward’s new album “Love Never Rests” is 11 storytelling tracks about life and love. It’s his fifth release, having put out four other albums and EPs since 2018.

Next: Mike Ward will perform at the Ferndale Library’s “First Stop Friday” live music series at 8 p.m. April 7. The show free, all ages show is at 222 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Mike Ward and Chain of Lakes also performs April 22 at Wiltsie’s in Clarkston. Tickets are $20 and doors open at 7:30 p.m. Learn more about Mike Ward at psychosongs.com.

Melody Baetens