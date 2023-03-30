Kiss to kiss Detroit Rock City goodbye with one final Detroit concert

For the third (and final?) time on the band's farewell outing, legendary rock band Kiss will play Detroit Rock City one more time, one last time, on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 via Ticketmaster channels. A pre-sale for members of the band's Kiss Army starts at 10 a.m. Monday.

The concert is part of the band's End of the Road World Tour, which the "Rock and Roll All Night"-ers swear up and down is their final goodbye.

And this time — more than in the past, at least — the band seems to mean it. The Detroit concert is the first of four additional dates tacked onto the front end of the band's final leg of its final tour, which is set to wrap with two concerts at Madison Square Garden in December. The other new cities are Nashville, St. Louis and Fort Worth, Tex.

As for if that's really it for the band? Who knows. Kiss originally mounted a Farewell Tour in 2000 and 2001 — that tour included five Michigan concerts — and rock goodbyes are famously unreliable. (Just ask Mötley Crüe.)

Each of the band's Detroit concerts on the End of the Road outing was touted as its last, even if that notation came with a wink and a smile. (The tour, which kicked off in 2019, previously swung through Detroit in March 2019 at Little Caesars Arena and played DTE Energy Music Theatre in Oct. 2021, a date that was twice postponed due to COVID-related issues.)

Kiss and Detroit have a long and storied history. The band's 1975 live album "Alive!" was partially recorded in Detroit (the album's back cover features a photo from the group's May 16, 1975 show at Cobo Arena), and the band christened the Motor City "Detroit Rock City" with its 1976 single, the leadoff track on its "Destroyer" album.

In June 1996, Kiss kicked off its reunion tour at Tiger Stadium in Detroit in front of nearly 40,000 fans. The 1999 comedy film "Detroit Rock City" follows four Kiss fans from Cleveland on their way to see the band play Cobo, and features cameos from the members of Kiss.

Kiss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

