Greta Van Fleet sets summer release date for third album, 'Starcatcher'

Frankenmuth-reared rock outfit Greta Van Fleet will release its third studio album "Starcatcher" on July 21, the band announced Friday.

The set, which follows 2021's "The Battle at Garden's Gate," was recorded at RCA Studios in the foursome's adopted home of Nashville. The first single, "Meeting the Master," was released to streaming services Friday.

The single is "an exotic spiritual journey," the group said in a statement released by its record label, Lava/ Republic Records.

"Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision," said the statement.

The 10-song "Starcatcher" was produced by 8-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, known for his work with Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell.

The band has a handful of festival appearances lined up in the coming months but no extensive touring plans have been announced surrounding the new album.

Greta Van Fleet formed in 2012 in Frankenmuth, and broke out in 2016 on the strength of its heavy classic rock-steeped, Led Zeppelin-influenced sound.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama