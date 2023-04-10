Lil Baby announces Detroit concert with the Kid Laroi, Glorilla

Chart-topping Atlanta rapper Lil Baby will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 23, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Lil Baby will be joined at the show, part of his nationwide It's Only Us tour, by the Kid Laroi, Glorilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.

"It's Only Me," Lil Baby's most recent studio set, was released in October and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Lil Baby co-headlined Pine Knob last summer alongside Chris Brown. His last performance at Little Caesars Arena was in Dec. 2021 as part of WJLB-FM's (97.9) Big Holiday Show.

Glorilla will also headline a concert at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on June 10, venue officials announced Monday. Tickets for the show, which will also feature Kodak Black and Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

